Chris Lewis Elected USTA Chairman of the Board and President

Photo credit: Pete Staples/USTA/US Open

The USTA has a new leader.

Newly elected USTA Chairman of the Board and President J. Christopher Lewis (Chris) will assume the role from outgoing Chairman Brian Vahaly, who served from 2025-2026.

Lewis said he aims to increase player participation across the country and grow the US Open into an event “on everyone’s must-attend list.”

“We see every day how the power of tennis brings people together, inspires future generations, and creates opportunities that extend far beyond the court,” said Lewis in a statement. “As I step into this new role, I look forward to helping tennis capitalize on the incredible opportunity ahead—growing participation to get more people across all skill levels and demographics to play the world’s healthiest sport, having more Americans achieve success on the global tour, and growing the US Open to be on everyone’s must-attend list.

“When we combine broader accessibility with the extraordinary benefits of tennis, our sport has the potential to fundamentally elevate the health of society as a whole. Our most important measure of success will be the long-term positive impact we make on the game, the people who play it, and the well-being of our communities.”

This will be Lewis’ fourth consecutive term on the USTA Board of Directors, first serving as Director-At-Large, then Secretary-Treasurer, and most recently as the First Vice President. He previously served two terms as President of the USTA Southern California section.

As an undergraduate at University of Southern California, he was a three-time tennis All-American, was a member of the 1976 team which won the NCAA Team Championship and won the NCAA doubles title in 1977. Lewis is currently chairman of RLH Equity Partners.

The new Board has been elected to a two-year term that begins on January 1, 2027. The Board is responsible for setting organizational strategy and overseeing financials for the USTA, the national governing body for tennis in the United States.

Here are the bios of the USTA board members from today’s USTA news release:

Other elected officers for the 2027-2028 Board include: