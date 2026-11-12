Chris Lewis Elected USTA Chairman of the Board and President

Photo credit: Pete Staples/USTA/US Open
The USTA has a new leader.
Newly elected USTA Chairman of the Board and President J. Christopher Lewis (Chris) will assume the role from outgoing Chairman Brian Vahaly, who served from 2025-2026.
Lewis said he aims to increase player participation across the country and grow the US Open into an event “on everyone’s must-attend list.”
“We see every day how the power of tennis brings people together, inspires future generations, and creates opportunities that extend far beyond the court,” said Lewis in a statement. “As I step into this new role, I look forward to helping tennis capitalize on the incredible opportunity ahead—growing participation to get more people across all skill levels and demographics to play the world’s healthiest sport, having more Americans achieve success on the global tour, and growing the US Open to be on everyone’s must-attend list.
“When we combine broader accessibility with the extraordinary benefits of tennis, our sport has the potential to fundamentally elevate the health of society as a whole. Our most important measure of success will be the long-term positive impact we make on the game, the people who play it, and the well-being of our communities.”
This will be Lewis’ fourth consecutive term on the USTA Board of Directors, first serving as Director-At-Large, then Secretary-Treasurer, and most recently as the First Vice President. He previously served two terms as President of the USTA Southern California section.
As an undergraduate at University of Southern California, he was a three-time tennis All-American, was a member of the 1976 team which won the NCAA Team Championship and won the NCAA doubles title in 1977. Lewis is currently chairman of RLH Equity Partners.
The new Board has been elected to a two-year term that begins on January 1, 2027. The Board is responsible for setting organizational strategy and overseeing financials for the USTA, the national governing body for tennis in the United States.
Here are the bios of the USTA board members from today’s USTA news release:
Other elected officers for the 2027-2028 Board include:
- William (Bill) McGugin will serve as First Vice President which will be his third consecutive term. McGugin currently serves as USTA Secretary-Treasurer, Chair of USTA Ventures and serves on the Investment Committee (Chair 2023-2024). McGugin is President and CEO of Iroquois Capital Group, Inc. (‘ICG’), a private equity firm based in Nashville, Tenn. He is also Chairman/President/CEO of REIT Investment Group, LLC, a portfolio company of ICG, which McGugin founded in 2006.
- Chris Capossela will serve as a Vice President which will be his second term. Capossela is a visionary global executive with more than three decades of leadership at Microsoft, including 11 years as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. He is a proven board leader across public and private organizations with deep expertise in governance, audit and compensation oversight, and strategic growth.
- Kathleen Francis will serve as a Vice President which will be her fourth consecutive term. Francis has more than 30 years of experience leading the development and implementation of high-impact marketing and youth development programs. Her professional career spans corporate, professional sports league, venue, and not-for-profit sectors. Francis has created and executed unique, multi-faceted sports marketing and inclusion strategies for organizations including Major League Baseball, the Meadowlands Sports Complex, and the USTA. Currently, she is President of Oasis Sports Ventures and President of Women in Sports and Events.
- Perren Wong will serve as Secretary-Treasurer which will be his second term. Wong is an active grass-roots volunteer currently serving as Chair of the USTA Investment Committee and a member of the USTA Compensation Committee. He previously served on and as Chair of several other USTA Committees, task forces and with USTA Ventures. Wong serves as a board member of the Junior Tennis Foundation and as a founding board member of the Asian American Pacific Islander Tennis Association. Wong is a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley where he is currently the Head of Private Banking Operations.