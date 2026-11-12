Nitto ATP Finals tennis draw announced on Thursday in Turin

The draw — or more specifically the groups — for the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals is set after the ceremony was conducted on Thursday afternoon in Turin, Italy.



Here is how the proceedings played out:



Group John McEnroe

(1) Alexander Zverev

(3) Ben Shelton

(6) Arthur Fils

(8) Rafael Jodar



Group Ivan Lendl

(2) Carlos Alcaraz

(3) Daniil Medvedev

(5) Flavio Cobolli

(7) Frances Tiafoe



The 2026 year-old championship will take place Sunday, November 15 through Sunday, November 22 inside Turin’s Inalpi Arena. Now that the groups have been determined, the order of play for Sunday and Monday has already been announced. Zverev faces Jodar during the afternoon session on Day 1 before the nightcap features Shelton and Fils. On Monday it’s Alcaraz vs. Tiafoe during the day and Medvedev vs. Cobolli at night.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.



