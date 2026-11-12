WTA Tennis Finals Photo Gallery Day 4 by 10sBalls.com

Fueled by a five-game surge, Elina Svitolina scored a 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 comeback win over Karolina Muchova to keep her semifinal hopes at the WTA Finals alive. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker, tournament director and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the WTA Finals this week.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play from the season-ending Championships, which return to California for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the WTA Finals Day 4. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

Karolina Muchova is making her WTA Finals debut this week. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mirra Andreeva stormed through 11 consecutive games thrashing former No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, 6-4, 6-0. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Coco Gauff, the 2024 WTA Finals champion, will face Marta Kostyuk in her final round-robin match on Thursday. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Candi Gauff, Coco’s mother and a former track standout at Florida State University watches her daughter on the practice court. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Team Solinco and Team 10sBalls.com ready for action on another day in Tennis Paradise. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis.

Thirty-five years after he coached Hall of Famer Monica Seles to the 1991 WTA Finals crown at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, ageless coach Sven Groeneveld is back coaching Karolina Muchova. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Karolina Muchova is the seventh different player Coach Sven Groeneveld has coached to the WTA Finals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Faces of the eight doubles teams to qualify for the season-ending event shine in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“It means so much. I feel really proud of the effort that I put, and get rewarded as well. To play here is such a privilege,” said 2018 champion Elina Svitolina in her first appearance since losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 WTA Finals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis