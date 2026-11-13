Ricky’s tennis picks for the WTA Finals semis: Noskova vs. Svitolina and Andreeva vs. Pegula

And then there were four…. Round-robin competition at the WTA Finals has come to a close, leaving the four semifinalists to battle for the title in Indian Wells this weekend. Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Linda Noskova, and Elina Svitolina have advanced.



Here are my picks for the two matches on Saturday.

Linda Noskova vs. Elina Svitolina



Noskova may have been the eighth and final qualifier for this year-end championship, but she isn’t playing like it. The Czech is playing like she did this summer at Wimbledon, where she rolled to her first Grand Slam title. Noskova now finds herself in the semifinals in Indian Wells thanks to group-stage victories over Marta Kostyuk and Coco Gauff — both in straight sets. The 21-year-old lost to Jessica Pegula in a three-set thriller on Wednesday, but it was a relatively meaningless match for her since she had already clinched the top spot in Group 1.

Next up for Noskova is a fifth meeting with Svitolina, who trails the H2H 3-1 — including 3-0 on hard courts. They most recently squared off in the Billie Jean King Cup in September, when Noskova prevailed 6-3, 7-6(5). Svitolina did well to qualify for the SFs this week after losing her opening match to Mirra Andreeva 6-4, 6-0, scraping past both Karolina Muchova and Aryna Sabalenka in three sets. Neither opponent, though, was anything close to being in peak form. Noskova simply looks like the far better player in IW.

Pick: Noskova in 2



Mirra Andreeva vs. Jessica Pegula



Andreeva and Pegula found themselves at the center of a pre-tournament hot-mic controversy in which Pegula — unaware of her conversation on a practice court being picked up by microphones — called Andreeva a “diva.” Sure enough, they will now go head-to-head in the semis on Saturday. Surprisingly, this marks the first time they have ever met.



It should be an ideal Andreeva. The world No. 3 stormed through the group stage, winning all three of her matches in straight sets while losing a total of 11 games. Pegula played a pair of three-setters — including a loss to Gauff — and just barely managed to clinch a semifinal spot, even saving a match point against Noskova with her tournament life in the balance. Andreeva has been the far better player so far in the desert, where conditions are favorable for the 2025 BNP Paribas Open champion. I will confidently back the Russian.

Pick: Andreeva in 2

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.