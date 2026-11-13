Tennis Strings by Solinco look at their  new  Hyper-Con • 10SBalls from WTA Indian Wells

The final revolution is here. Are you ready?

How long will you keep playing by the same rules? Shaped mains. Round crosses. Is that all there is? It’s time to look beyond the familiar, and break the simulation. The world of poly-poly hybrids is bigger than you can imagine.

Enter Hyper-Con, a new poly-poly hybrid developed by the collaborative minds of Solinco and TennCom, a trusted voice in tennis equipment testing. Pairing the newly released Hyper-G Diamond Rough with Confidential, Hyper-Con delivers aggressive bite and spin potential with a plush, connected feel.

String Details:

Lengths & Pricing

Set: 22.3 ft / 6.8 m – $13.99

Gauges

17 (1.20)

Shop Hyper-Con

Enter Hyper-G Diamond Rough

Hyper-Con brings together two high-performance co-polys, including Hyper-G Diamond Rough—a Solinco prototype previously reserved for touring pros. Selected from Solinco’s ongoing R&D lineup, Hyper-G Diamond Rough was made available to TennCom to test, refine, and build his ideal hybrid.

Two setups, tuned by TennCom

Hyper-Con has been put to the test by one of the game’s most trusted equipment reviewers, with both recreational and experienced players in mind. Find what unleashes your best game with two high-performance setups:

Setup 1: Use Confidential in the mains for maximum control and superior ball-grip.

Setup 2: Use Hyper-G Diamond Rough in the mains for exceptional power and a plusher feel.

What To Expect