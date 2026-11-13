Tennis Strings by Solinco look at their  new  Hyper-Con • 10SBalls from WTA Indian Wells

The final revolution is here. Are you ready?
How long will you keep playing by the same rules? Shaped mains. Round crosses. Is that all there is? It’s time to look beyond the familiar, and break the simulation. The world of poly-poly hybrids is bigger than you can imagine.
Enter Hyper-Con, a new poly-poly hybrid developed by the collaborative minds of Solinco and TennCom, a trusted voice in tennis equipment testing. Pairing the newly released Hyper-G Diamond Rough with Confidential, Hyper-Con delivers aggressive bite and spin potential with a plush, connected feel.
String Details:
Lengths & Pricing
Set: 22.3 ft / 6.8 m – $13.99
Gauges
17 (1.20)
Enter Hyper-G Diamond Rough
Hyper-Con brings together two high-performance co-polys, including Hyper-G Diamond Rough—a Solinco prototype previously reserved for touring pros. Selected from Solinco’s ongoing R&D lineup, Hyper-G Diamond Rough was made available to TennCom to test, refine, and build his ideal hybrid.
Two setups, tuned by TennCom
Hyper-Con has been put to the test by one of the game’s most trusted equipment reviewers, with both recreational and experienced players in mind. Find what unleashes your best game with two high-performance setups:
Setup 1: Use Confidential in the mains for maximum control and superior ball-grip.
Setup 2: Use Hyper-G Diamond Rough in the mains for exceptional power and a plusher feel.
What To Expect
- A precision-tuned poly-poly hybrid that pairs two proven Solinco strings in one customizable, high-performance setup.
- Aggressive bite and spin potential from the unreleased Hyper-G Diamond Rough, balanced by the plush feel of Confidential
- A durable hybrid setup that delivers enhanced playability and feel through extended periods of play.
- Hyper-G Diamond Rough, a newly released variation of Hyper-G, brings the same color and performance DNA with added bite on the ball.