WTA Finals Championship Match Will Simulcast for Free on Tennis Channel 2 on Sunday, November 15th

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Tennis fans nation-wide can watch the WTA Finals championship match free of charge this Sunday.

The WTA and Tennis Channel announced today that the 2026 FAGE WTA Finals Indian Wells singles and doubles championship matches will be available for free in the United States through a simulcast on Tennis Channel 2 (T2).

The free streaming channel, which is available on Amazon, Roku, YouTube TV and other leading platforms, will stream the matches for fans nationwide on Sunday, November 15th starting at 3 p.m. Eastern time.

The one-day T2 simulcast caps Tennis Channel’s weeklong coverage of the WTA Finals on Tennis Channel and the Tennis Channel app and provides an opportunity for a wider audience to watch the finals.

“As we look to expand the WTA Tour’s reach, we are thrilled about the opportunity to connect with the broadest possible audience – not only tennis fans, but also those drawn to the worlds of fashion, sports, and entertainment,” WTA Chair Valerie Camillo said in a statement. “Having this Sunday’s FAGE WTA Finals championship matches simulcast on Tennis Channel and free on T2 through Amazon, Roku, YouTube TV and other leading streaming platforms is a significant win for the WTA and, most importantly, for fans. It’s an important step in bringing our sport to a wider audience.”