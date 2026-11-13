WTA Tennis Finals – Pegula Reaches the Semifinals While Gauff Wins but No Semis at Indian Wells 

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

American tennis fans had plenty to celebrate Thursday at the FAGE WTA Finals, as Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff both recorded important victories in front of an enthusiastic home crowd. While both Americans finished the group stage with impressive 2-1 records, it was Pegula who secured a place in the semifinals, while Gauff missed advancing.

Pegula delivered one of the day’s most exciting matches, defeating Linda Noskova 7-6(2), 4-6, 7-5 in three sets. Pegula produced an outstanding serving performance with many aces and battled through a competitive match against a determined opponent. Despite the loss, Noskova finished first of Group 1, with Pegula advancing in second place.

Reflecting on the victory, Pegula emphasized the importance of staying focused and continuing to compete.

“I played three great matches here, so like win or lose, it doesn’t really matter right now. Just keep competing and keep fighting. So glad I was able to get the win” Pegula said.

Pegula is set to compete with Group 2 winner Mirra Andreeva on Saturday.

Gauff also gave American supporters plenty to cheer about, defeating Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 7-5. After trailing, Gauff mounted a remarkable comeback. Despite finishing with a 2-1 record for the Group wins, she narrowly missed the semifinals based on the group tiebreak standings.

Gauff acknowledged dealing with some back stiffness but said playing in the United States provided extra motivation.

“Especially playing in the States, I think for me is a little bit more motivation to even push through today when I wasn’t feeling the best,” Gauff explained.

In Group 2, Andreeva secured her semifinal position with victories over Elina Svitolina and Aryna Sabalenka. The final semifinal spot will be determined Friday when Sabalenka faces Svitolina, with both players entering the match at 1-1 for the Group 2 standings.

With Noskova, Pegula and Andreeva already qualified, one semifinal position remains. It is hard to tell who is the fan favorite at the WTA Finals but it is very nice to see a well attended event with cheering fans.