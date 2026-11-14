WTA Tennis Finals Photo Gallery Day 6 by 10sBalls.com

Elina Svitolina upset Aryna Sabalenka for the first time in six years to reach the WTA Finals semifinals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker, tournament director and avid tennis player Rob Stone is in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the WTA Finals this week.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play from the season-ending Championships, which return to California for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the WTA Finals Day 6. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

Hall of Fame legend Martina Navratilova relished her return to Tennis Paradise. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Two-time finalist Aryna Sabalenka, who held a 6-1 career record over Elina Svitolina, crumbled in the third set of a 6-3, 3-6, 6-1 loss to the Ukrainian.

Ukrainian players, including Elina Svitolina, do not shake hands with Russian or Belarusian opponents in protest of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. Svitolina skipped the post-match handshake with Sabalenka. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The 2025 Indian Wells champion Mirra Andreeva has looked right at home posting a 3-0 round-robin record to reach her maiden WTA Finals semifinals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The 1994 Wimbledon champion Conchita Martinez, coach of Mirra Andreeva, enjoys her charge’s comprehensive 6-2, 6-1 thrashing of her doubles partner, alternate Diana Shnaider. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The 32-year-old Jessica Pegula will face 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva for a spot in the final. Last week, a hot microphone picked up Pegula, unaware her private conversation was being live streamed, branding Andreeva “a diva” sparking pre-tournament controversy. Photo credit: RobStone/@RobStoneTennis

“I’m sure it’s going to be a very entertaining and nice match to watch, and I’m looking forward to it. I think it’s going to be a tough match,” Mirra Andreeva said of facing Jessica Pegula in Saturday’s semifinals. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Ukrainian flags were flying high as 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina returned to the final four. Photo credit: RobStone/@RobStoneTennis

It’s been a painful period for Elina Svitolina, who announced her split from husband Gael Monfils last month. “I think just being honest with you guys is we have a great relationship with Gael. Even like 10 minutes before the match, I had to talk with him, and we’re in a good terms. And the most important for us just have our daughter being happy,” Svitolina said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis