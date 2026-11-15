Stockholm tennis: Fritz defeats Tirante in final-set tiebreaker to cap off season in style

Taylor Fritz was one point away from qualifying for the Nitto ATP Finals.



Needing to reach the semifinals at the Paris Masters in order to punch his ticket to Turin, Fritz had two match points against Carlos Alcaraz. However, Alcaraz ended up coming back to beat the American 6-7(10), 7-5, 6-3. As a result, Fritz was out and Rafael Jodar was in.



Amidst that disappointment, the world No. 10 considering calling an end to his season and going home. Instead, he decided to participate at the Stockholm Open.



It’s safe to say that the decision was a good one.



Fritz not only clinched a spot in the year-end top 10 by advancing to the Stockholm final, but he also finished off his 2026 campaign with a title by beating Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-2, 4-6, 7-6(3) on Saturday afternoon. It was the 12th title of Fritz’s career and his second of the year.



“It was a stressful match,” the 29-year-old assessed. “I came out and was playing really well but then let some opportunities slip. He played a good game (to break in the second set) — a good defensive game — and I made a couple of mistakes. He was playing well, has a big serve, and it kind of changed the match. I had a hard time breaking after that and it turned into a really tight match.

“It is really big for me to deal with what I dealt with in Paris. I wanted to go home so bad (instead of playing in Stockholm), but I knew I would feel better coming here. I am glad I came here and made the most of it.”

Tirante was playing in his first final at the ATP level. The 25-year-old Argentine will finish the season in the top 50, currently a projected No. 47 on Monday.



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.