WTA Finals Tennis Draws and Schedule for Sunday, November 15, 2026

Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

WTA Finals

Indian Wells, California

November 8-15, 2026

Prize Money: $10 Million

Hard Courts

Level: WTA Finals



WTA Finals Return to California

The elite eight convene in Tennis Paradise for the season-ending finale. World No. 1 Elena Rybakina is reigning WTA Finals champion. World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka is a two-time finalist. Coco Gauff, the 2024 champion, joins Rybakina as the only other former champion in the elite eight field that features Mirra Andreeva, Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina, Wimbledon winner Linda Noskova and Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova.

WTA Finals Daily Results: Click Here