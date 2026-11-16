Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The Diva reached divine heights in Tennis Paradise.

In a savvy display of all-court tennis, 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva swept Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3 in the final at Indian Wells to become the youngest WTA Finals champion in 22 years.

Andreeva is the youngest woman to raise the WTA Finals title trophy since her tennis hero, Maria Sharapova, did it back in 2004.

The reigning Roland Garros champion not only swept all 10 sets she played, she secured her spot as season-ending world No. 2 behind top-ranked Elena Rybakina.

“Of course, I feel so excited and so happy that I was able to win this tournament, to have this trophy,” Andreeva said. “So of course, I’m so pumped. I’m still so full of energy, and yeah, we’re gonna do a great celebration dinner tonight.”

In a controversial start to the tournament, a hot-mic picked up Jessica Pegula branding Andreeva “a diva” who “needs to be humble” during a break in her practice set vs. the Russian. Pegula’s private conversation with coach Mark Knowles was simulcast all over the world. The fifth-seeded American apologize to both Andreeva and Coco Gauff.

Still, Andreeva dictated play like a diva dominating all comers in Indian Wells.

Andreeva joined legends Chrissie Evert (1972) and Serena Williams (2001) as the third woman in WTA Finals history to win the title in her debut without surrendering a set.

In the end, Andreeva drove off into the Tennis Paradise sunset behind the wheel of a purple Mercedes awarded to the champion.