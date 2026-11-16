Carlos Alcaraz opened at the Nitto ATP Finals title 6-2, 6-2 rout of Frances Tiafoe on Monday afternoon inside Turin’s Inalpi Arena.



Two statistics especially doomed Tiafoe’s chances. The American, who was playing his debut match at the year-end championship, did not win a single one of his second-serve points (0-for-12). He was also a combined 1-for-8 on break points — saving just one of Alcaraz’s five BP chances and converting none of his three opportunities.

“I would say this is the best I have felt so far in my career at this part of the season,” Alcaraz said during his on-court interview. “I have never experienced something like this, this year. It was unusual for me, having a lot of months off the competition at home. So coming here I have a lot of energy and ambition and I am hungry for more.”



Both Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev are 1-0 in Group Ivan Lendl.



Medvedev followed suit in the night session, as he got the best of Italian Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4), 6-3. There were zero breaks of serve until the 30-year-old Russian reeled off the last four games of the match from 3-2 down in the second set, breaking at 3-3 and again at 5-3. He ultimately prevailed after one hour and 25 minutes. Medvedev served at 76 percent and did not face a single break point.

“I managed to serve well,” the world No. 5 commented. “It’s a very fast indoor court, so the serve is important. He managed to [serve] well on the break points in the first set. There was one point where I could have done a tiny bit better, but other than that he was serving well. I’m happy I managed to stay tough and get the win.”



Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.