Nineteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva is the youngest WTA Finals champion since Maria Sharapova in 2004. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker, tournament director and avid tennis player Rob Stone was in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the WTA Finals.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play from the season-ending Championships, which return to California for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s Rob Stone’s photo gallery from the WTA Finals singles final. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

“I want to thank myself for always doing the hard work, for never quitting, for always believing in myself, for not taking the days off, for working every day, and for committing to what I have to do,” Mirra Andreeva said before posing with Coach Conchita Martinez with the title. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mirra Andreeva joins legends Chrissie Evert (1972) and Serena Williams (2001) as the third woman in WTA Finals history to win the title in her debut without surrendering a set.

The 2018 WTA Finals champion Elina Svitolina tested Andreeva in the first set of a 7-5, 6-3 loss in the final. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Five years after she won the WTA Finals crown, former world No. 1 Garbine Muguruza, the WTA Finals Tournament Director, was all smiles for the trophy ceremony. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I put everything out there, and she played incredible, really high-intensity two sets,” Elina Svitolina said afterward. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I feel so excited and so happy that I was able to win this tournament, to have this trophy,” Mirra Andreeva said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Ukrainian fans came out in full force for 2018 champion Elina Svitolina, who played her third WTA Finals title match seven years after falling to Ash Barty in the 2019 final staged in Shenzhen, China. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

In a dream week, 19-year-old Mirra Andreeva did not drop a set, captured her maiden WTA Finals crown and rose to a career-high ranking of world No. 2. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mirra Andreeva spent the week in the driver’s seat, rolling through the draw and riding off into Tennis Paradise sunset in the purple Mercedes awarded to the winner with “WTA Finals Champion” emblazoned on the car’s leather seats. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I just told her that it’s very nice to meet her, that I’m a huge fan. She just congratulated me, so we just had a little chat of kind of getting to know each other a little bit. But basically, just I said that it’s nice to meet her because I’ve never met her in person,” Mirra Andreeva said of her chat with legendary Hall of Famer Billie Jean King.