Mirra Andreeva, 19, the youngest WTA Finals champion in 22 years, shared trophy shots with Coach Conchita Martinez. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Photographer, filmmaker, tournament director and avid tennis player Rob Stone was in Tennis Paradise turning his lens on the WTA Finals.

Rob Stone is capturing all the drama, dazzle and dynamic play from the season-ending Championships, which return to California for the first time in 21 years.

Here’s Rob Stone’s favorite shots from the WTA Finals singles final. You can follow Rob on social media @RobStoneTennis.

Mirra Andreeva celebrated her stirring 7-5, 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina in the final with a heart-felt family hug. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I think she has an incredible backhand, it’s not really a secret,” Elina Svitolina said of Mirra Andreeva. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I get massive support. I couldn’t thank enough to the people of Ukraine to come to watch my matches,” said Ukrainian star Svitolina, the 2018 tournament champion after her third career final at the WTA Finals.

“I’m so pumped. I’m still so full of energy, and yeah, we’re gonna do a great celebration dinner tonight,” Mirra Andreeva told the media in Indian Wells. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

The 2025 Indian Wells champion Andreeva swept all 10 sets she played in her return to Tennis Paradise. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“I talked with Gael [Monfils] about it, and he also told me that the priority is for me to finish my season strong,” said Elina Svitolina, who played her third WTA Finals final weeks after announcing the break-up of her marriage with husband Gael Monfils. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“The 2026 FAGE WTA Finals has been a tremendous success. With sell-out crowds throughout the week, fans in Indian Wells have embraced the event and created an exceptional atmosphere for our players to compete for our season ending championship,” WTA Chair Valerie Camillo (left with Billie Jean King) said. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Mirra Andreeva joins legends Chrissie Evert (1972) and Serena Williams (2001) as the third woman in WTA Finals history to win the title in her debut without surrendering a set. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

“It feels great. It means a lot to me that also it shows how much I’ve worked, how much I’ve trained, and also the improvements that we did,” Mirra Andreeva said of her rousing run to the title. Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis