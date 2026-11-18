Photo credit: PA-EFE/DAVE HUNT AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Major moments inspired all-court conviction in Ashleigh Barty.

Former world No. 1 Barty brought her best in Grand Slam finals posting a 3-0 record in Slam showdowns winning six of the seven sets she played in those finals.

Now, the 30-year-old Barty will receive tennis ultimate honor: Induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Barty and Shingo Kunieda, the most decorated men’s wheelchair tennis player in history, winning a record 28 Grand Slam singles titles and 50 major titles overall, form the International Tennis Hall of Fame’s Class of 2027, the Hall announced today.

The Class of 2027 will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame during Hall of Fame weekend August 26–28, 2027 in Newport, Rhode Island.

The Barty Party peaked in a homecoming crescendo in January of 2022 as the top-seeded Aussie’s 6-3, 7-6 win over feisty American Danielle Collins snapped a 44-year home singles drought at the Australian Open and captivated Aussies.

Barty’s triumph drew a peak viewership of 4.26 million TV viewers Down Under making it the most widely-viewed Australian Open women’s final in Australia in history.

Here’s the moment Barty and Kunieda were informed of their induction into the hallowed Hall of Fame:

“I’m so grateful. Tennis has given me everything and more,” Barty said. “In my career, I’ve been introduced and connect with so many amazing people around the world. And it’s also given me the opportunity to have some of my dreams after tennis: Starting a family…

“So it’s pretty amazing. Thank you.”

One of the greatest sub 5’8″ servers in tennis history, Barty was a highly-skilled all-court player who excelled on all surfaces.

Barty owns three Grand Slam titles on three different surfaces: 2022 Australian Open on hard court, 2021 Wimbledon on grass and 2019 Roland Garros on clay. Barty’s 114 consecutive weeks as world No. 1 is fourth on the all-time list behind only Serena Williams and Steffi Graf (186 consecutive weeks apiece) and Martina Navratilova (156 consecutive weeks).

When Barty won the 2021 Wimbledon, she joined Ann Jones, Martina Hingis and Amelie Mauresmo as the fourth junior champion to raise the Rosewater Dish. Barty was such a gifted athlete she played two sports professionally: Cricket and tennis. Barty took the entire 2015 season off and played pro cricket for the Brisbane Heat during her time away from tennis.

“To be able to win Wimbledon which was my dream, my one true dream that I wanted in tennis, really changed my perspective,” Barty said when she announced her 2022 retirement. “I just had that gut feeling after Wimbledon. I had spoken to my team quite a lot about it and there was just a little part of me that wasn’t quite fulfilled.

“Then came the challenge of the Australian Open. That for me just feels like my perfect way to celebrate what an amazing journey my tennis career has been. As a person, this is what I want.”