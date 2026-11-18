Carlos Alcaraz clinched winning Group Ivan Lendl at the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday afternoon. Alcaraz opened with a 6-2, 6-2 defeat of Frances Tiafoe, so a pair of straight-set wins were enough to guarantee the top spot in the round-robin quartet before he even plays another match — against Flavio Cobolli on Friday.



It is not entirely good news, however, for the Spaniard. He had his upper left leg wrapped — perhaps for some kind of hamstring injury — midway through the second set against Medvedev. Alcaraz looked slightly less than 100 percent the rest of the way. He was already up a break at the time and had no trouble whatsoever closing out his remaining service games, but he made no mor inroads at all against the Medvedev serve.

“I think I did everything well,” the world No. 3 assessed. “We could see in his first match that he was serving really well. He got a lot of free points with his serve and I just returned really well. On second serves I returned really aggressively and really deep, and I would say after that I was playing great, in my game style.”



On the bright side for Alcaraz, he will not play another meaningful match until semifinal Saturday inside Inalpi Arena. His matchup against Cobolli is a virtual dead rubber. Whereas Alcaraz is already into the semis as the Group John McEnroe winner, Cobilli is 0-2 and has been eliminated.

Cobolli’s hopes came to a close with a 7-6(6), 6-0 loss to Tiafoe on Wednesday night. Tiafoe fought off two set points from a 6-4 deficit in the tiebreaker, saving the first on Cobolli’s serve with some especially impressive defense.

“The 6-4 point is literally why I put all that work in in the last year,” the eighth-ranked American commented. “We were both running side to side and I was like, ‘I’m just going to bare down; he’s going to have to lace a winner.’ He had a good look at it on the stretch. I ended up playing a good ‘breaker and I wanted to get on him early in the second.”

Medvedev vs. Tiafoe on Friday is for the second semifinal spot in the group.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.