Alexander Zverev is 2-0 at the Nitto ATP Finals and already through to the semis following a 6-2, 7-6(4) defeat Ben Shelton on Tuesday night in Turin. The top-ranked German did not lose his serve a single time while getting the job done after one hour and 34 minutes.



Zverev is atop Group John McEnroe, while Shelton and Arthur Fils are 1-1 and Jodar is 2-2. The two-time Grand Slam champion preceded Tuesday’s result with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over Jodar on Sunday. Shelton, Fils, and Jodar are all in mathematical semifinal contention heading into Thursday — when round-robin competition in this group comes to a close.

“I was not aware of the [qualification scenario],” Zverev said after beating Shelton. “If I focus on myself and play good tennis, the result will take care of itself in a way… It’s about playing good tennis. I feel like I did that today. I did that against Rafa two days ago and that’s the outcome of it.”



Fils, who lost his opening match to Shelton, got in the win column by defeating Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 on Tuesday afternoon.

“I played great match against Ben, actually; I was just unlucky,” Fils commented. “[Today], the first set was a bit so-so with a little bit of frustration. But I’m very happy with how I handled the second and the third — and a little bit of relief now.”

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.