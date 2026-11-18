Photo credit: Rob Stone/@RobStoneTennis

Two-time finalist Tommy Paul will take another shot at the Delray Beach title in February.

The Delray Beach Open announced Tomm Paul will play in the ATP 250 tournament February 12-21st, 2027. Tickets are available at DelrayBeachOpen.com.

Paul is the fifth American ranked in the ATP’s Top 25 to commit to play in the Delray Beach Open’s 35th anniversary edition.

The 13th-ranked Paul joins former champions Frances Tiafoe (No. 8) and Taylor Fritz (No. 10) as well as No. 19 Brandon Nakashima and No. 22 Learner Tien.

In April, Paul claimed his fifth career title by winning in Houston. In addition to the Delray Beach Open, where he was also runner-up in 2024, Paul also reached finals in London and Hamburg this season, making him a finalist six times in his career. In 2026, Paul reached the quarterfinals or better in 11 tournaments.

Paul, who will be making his seventh Delray Beach appearance, is 12-6 in his career at the tournament.

Here’s the Delray Beach open news release on the field:

Tiafoe is making his debut at the ATP Finals in Turin this week. A US Open semifinalist this season, he also won the title in Halle and was runner-up in Acapulco and at the ATP Masters 1000 in Cincinnati. He was the 2018 Delray Beach Open champion, which was the first of his four career titles.

Fritz won back-to-back Delray Beach Open titles in 2023-24. He reached four finals during the 2026 season. The runner-up at the 2024 US Open, he has won 11 ATP titles in his career.

Nakashima and Tien are both past champions of the Next Gen ATP Finals. The 25-year-old Nakashima was the winningest player during the ATP summer hard court swing this season, with one final and two semifinals. Tien, 20, won his first career title late in the 2025 season.

In 2027, the tournament will continue the Delray Beach Open Food & Wine Series (DBOFWS), celebrating its eighth year and hosting dozens of the top restaurants, food purveyors, and spirit partners in South Florida. The 10-day tournament will be filled with multiple special events on site including parties, recognition days, clinics and more. Check out the full list of events at DelrayBeachOpen.com.