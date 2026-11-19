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Nitto ATP Finals

Turin, Italy

November 15th-22nd, 2026

Surface: Hard Court

Prize Money: $15,750,000



Stars Converge for ATP Finals

World No. 1 Alexander Zverev is top seed and Carlos Alcaraz is seeded second. Reigning champion and home hero Jannik Sinner will not be defending his title as he pulled the plug on his season with a right knee injury. Alcaraz is aiming for his maiden ATP Finals championship. Zverev is a two-time former champion. The Nitto ATP Finals is the year-end climax to the ATP Tour season. The event, which features only the world’s best eight qualified singles players and doubles teams, has been contested in major cities around the world, with a rich history dating back to the birth of The Masters in Tokyo (1970). From 2021-2025, the tournament will be held at Turin’s Inalpi Arena, Italy’s largest indoor sporting arena.

ATP Finals Daily Results: Click Here