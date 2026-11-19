Whereas there were all kinds of permutations and combinations in terms of Group John McEnroe semifinal qualification at the Nitto ATP Finals on Thursday, Group Ivan Lendl on Friday is cut and dry.



Carlos Alcaraz is in. Flavio Cobolli is out. Daniil Medvedev vs. Flavio Cobolli is for the last semifinal spot. The winner advances. The loser goes home. It’s that simple.

Medvedev and Tiafoe will be facing each other for the 10th time in their careers on Friday night inside Inalpi Arena. The Russian leads their head-to-head series 6-3 (6-2 on the main tour), but Tiafoe won their most recent encounter 7-6(1), 6-4, 7-6(6) at this year’s U.S. Open. They have squared off just once indoors (2024 Laver Cup), with the American prevailing in three sets (tiebreaker for the third).



Through two matches in Turin, Medvedev is 1-1 with a straight-set victory over Cobolli and a straight-set loss to Alcaraz. Overall, the world No. 5 has been in stellar form throughout the fall swing. He owns titles in Hangzhou and Almaty to go along with semifinal performances in Shanghai and Vienna.



For Tiafoe, the fall has been a struggle. The world No. 8 was 2-5 in his last seven matches prior to this week. His slump continued with a 6-2, 6-2 setback against Alcaraz, but he raised his level with a 7-6(6), 6-0 defeat of Cobolli on Wednesday.



Medvedev will probably have a slight edge in this one. The 30-year-old has generally held the upper hand in this H2H matchup, plus he has much more experience — a lot of it successful — at the Nitto ATP Finals (champion in 2021, runner-up in 2022). I’ll back Medvedev to win a close, hard-fought contest.



Pick: Medvedev in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.