Photo credit: ATP Tour

The ATP Top 100 earners will be a millionaire’s club starting in 2028.

The ATP unveiled the next phase of its OneVision today, announcing total player compensation projected to exceed a record $350 million from 2028. The expanded compensation means if you are a Top 100 ATP earner starting in 2028, you will make a minimum of $1.1 million.

“As a result, the Top 100 earners on Tour are projected to make at least $1.1 million from 2028 (up 39 per cent on 2025), the Top 175 at least $450,000 (up 47 per cent) and the Top 250 at least $250,000 (up 67 per cent),” the ATP announced today.

The Tour said its central investment of more than $100 million from 2028 comprises the $50 million ATP Bonus Pool, a $25 million year-end rankings bonus and $26 million for player pensions.

“Together with on-site prize money and tournament profit sharing, this makes up the more than $350 million in total player compensation across the ATP,” the ATP said in a statement. “When Grand Slam prize money is included, the total is projected to increase to more than half a billion dollars.”

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi said raising player minimum earnings can have major impact on the Tour.

“OneVision has delivered greater transparency, record player compensation and a stronger economic model for the Tour. This next phase builds on that progress by raising minimum earnings and expanding career support across the player group,” Andrea Gaudenzi said.

“The year-end rankings bonus is a key part of that career support. The costs of competing at the highest level are significant and we want more players to have the financial support and certainty to invest in their teams, their preparation and ultimately their careers.

“The next phase of OneVision strengthens our product, while ATP Ventures will transform how we take it to market. Bringing ATP Media, TDI and our central sponsorship business together under one aligned commercial strategy gives us a huge opportunity to grow the Tour, tell a stronger story around our players and bring fans closer to the sport.”

Gaudenzi credited expanded ATP Masters 1000 events for creating more ticketed days and revenue.

“You’ve seen large investments from our Masters. You have seen the expansion of Rome, Cincinnati, Shanghai is planning to have a third stadium, Madrid, Monte-Carlo,” Gaudenzi told the media in Turin today. “There have been improvement across all our tournaments, and we continue to do so.

“That growth, that expansion, has also generated more value, because there is more days, more ticketing days, and obviously we can create more value that through a profit-sharing formula comes back to the players.

“So it’s creating a positive ecosystem of more value back to the members.”

Here’s an excerpt from the ATP’s announcement today:

The ATP Bonus Pool will grow to $50 million, more than doubling the current $21.5 million. Payments will go to players ranked in the Top 30 of the PIF ATP Rankings going into each mandatory ATP Masters 1000 event, with the World No. 1 eligible for $2 million per event. The current five-event minimum will be removed, so players earn from the first mandatory ATP Masters 1000 event they play.

ATP will also significantly expand its career support for players. A new year-end rankings bonus will provide $25 million to players finishing inside the Top 250 of the PIF ATP Rankings who meet a participation requirement, helping them meet the costs of competing on Tour. A further $26 million from 2028 will go to the player pension programme, extending that support beyond their playing careers.