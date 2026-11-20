Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev will be facing each other for the 23rd time in their careers and for the first time this season when they clash in the semis of the Nitto ATP Finals on Saturday night.

Medvedev leads the H2H 14-8 and is a whopping 13-3 in their last 16 meetings overall. Nonetheless, there is reason — a lot of it, in fact — for Zverev to be confident. The 29-year-old won their most recent encounter 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5) on the indoor hard courts of the 2025 Paris Masters and is 2-2 all time against Medvedev at the year-end championship. They squared off in the final of this prestigious eight-man tournament in 2021, when Zverev triumphed 6-4, 6-4.

More good news for Zverev is that never has he played better than he is right now. The German will finish this season atop the rankings thanks in part to his first two major titles, and he is showing no signs of slowing down in Turin. He went 3-0 in Group John McEnroe with a trio of straight-set victories over Rafael Jodar, Ben Shelton, and Arthur Fils.

Medvedev is rolling, as well. The world No. 5 is 20-5 on the fall swing with trophies in Hangzhou and Almaty to go along with semifinal showings in Shanghai and Vienna. He compiled a 2-1 record in Group Ivan Lendl, beating Flavio Cobolli and Frances Tiafoe in straight sets while falling to Carlos Alcaraz.



This could be the best match of the entire week. It is a rivalry matchup and both guys are in outstanding form. I’m giving the edge to Zverev in a close one.



Pick: Zverev in 3

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.