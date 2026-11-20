﻿Editors Note: •Editors Note: Solinco strings are the green ones you’ve all seen for years. The team at 10sBalls and team Solinco started up around same time. We built a strong bond with them. They never cease to impress us with their stable of players. Coaches.and Characters they connect to. Including us. They make the Hyper G string in a soft version and they make almost all their strings in gauges going from 16,16L , 17,18… maybe more. We love the new pink strings. Racket is on stringers machine as I write this. We love their buddies like Living Legends the Bryan brothers. We love Red Foo. ( how can you not …right ?)

We love Solinco expecting advertising by rented a billboard or has Stefan Bojic on his team. Have you seen his tricks ? Talented guy ? Freestyle King . The newest rackets look exciting. Must admit we’ve been so busy from BNP Indian Wells to Miami to Charleston to mars. We are looking forward to trying the whole fleet including MACH 10. Enjoy the colors of spring on this release. (LJ)

Effortless Play, Maximum Performance – The Solinco Prizm 115 is Here

Introducing the Prizm 115, Solinco’s new oversized racquet designed to keep you in the moment. With a 115 sq. in. head and massive sweet spot, it delivers added forgiveness on off-center shots, while the new Ergo Power Design offers a smooth, predictable feel on every swing. Enjoy longer rallies, effortless play, and consistent performance–so you can focus on what matters most: the joy of tennis, point after point, rally after rally.

RACQUET DETAILS

The Prizm 115 features Ergo Power Design, Solinco’s advanced frame geometry, delivering a lightweight yet stable and highly responsive feel. It’s built for players who want the advantages of an oversized frame without compromising performance, control, or comfort.

Available in grip sizes: 1, 2, 3

MODEL SPECIFICATIONS