Photo credit: Manuela Davies/USTA

Coco Gauff created a happy homecoming weekend in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach native Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend clinched Billie Jean King Cup Qualifying victory for the U.S. on Sunday, defeating Hungarian doubles pair Anna Bondar and Dalma Galfi 6-4, 6-3 at the Delray Beach Tennis Center.

Ashlyn Krueger, ranked No. 41 in the world, capped the tie with a 6-2, 6-1, dead singles win over Adrienn Nagy, giving captain Lindsay Davenport a clean sweep in the tie.

“I think there was always this scenario that we would probably be up 2-0. Once that was the scenario, I was, like, of course, I’m going to play and try to just finish it 3-0,” Gauff said. “Yeah, I think we were both prepared to play with each other. We didn’t know what the end of Day 1 results would

have looked like. Maybe if it was 1-All, maybe I would have not played, because I would have had to play singles

30 minutes later. But, you know, it’s always that risk.

“I feel like Taylor and Lindsay were confident in my ability to play in doubles and potentially have to play singles after, but I’m really happy that they trusted me to step in and make the change. But, yeah, I’m really happy that I got to play with Taylor today.”

The U.S. joins seven nations advancing out of the Playoffs to the 2027 Qualifiers. The Qualifiers will be played in April, with the specific dates and ties to be announced.