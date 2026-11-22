At just 23 years old, Carlos Alcaraz had already won almost everything.

The Nitto ATP Finals title, however, was not part of his career haul heading into the week.



That changed on Sunday evening in Turin, where Alcaraz lifted the trophy for the first time when he beat Alexander Zverev 6-2, 7-6(7). The seven-time Grand Slam champion broke Zverev a whopping four times while triumphing in two hours and one minute. Zverev had previously not lost his serve in the entire tournament.

The German came out of the gates slowly and shockingly dropped three of his first four service games. After falling behind by a set and a break, he broke back from out of nowhere for 4-4 in the second ultimately forced a tiebreaker. Zverev led that ‘breaker 6-3 and was seemingly on his way to a decider, but Alcaraz promptly saved three set points in succession. The world No. 3 soon converted his second championship point at 7-6 with a clean backhand winner.



“For me, it’s been an amazing week,” Alcaraz said during his on-court interview. “I couldn’t have ended the week in a better way. I’m just really proud and really happy with everything I have done this week. I’ve been through really difficult moments within myself, with my team, and we went through everything playing great tennis. This trophy is something I have been chasing for a really long time. It means the world to me.”



“It’s always a pleasure to be on the court with you,” Zverev told Alcaraz at the trophy ceremony. “My year first started with you in Australia and then it finishes here with you. You achieved this year the career Grand Slam, and now you’ve finished it off with your first ATP Finals trophy. Amazing.”

Alcaraz becomes just the fourth man in history to win the career Grand Slam and the year-end championship, joining Andre Agassi, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic.

In consolation for Zverev, he finishes a year at No. 1 in the world for the first time in his career. The 29-year-old was bidding for his third Nitto ATP Finals title.

Ricky contributes to 10sballs.com and also maintains his own tennis website, The Grandstand. You can follow him on Twitter at @Dimonator.