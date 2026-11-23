Photo credit: Davis Cup/World Tennis

Czechia continues its quest for the Davis Cup—and to seal its status as the capital of team tennis—in Bologna tomorrow.

Jiri Lehecka and Jakub Mensik lead Czechia against Felix Auger-Aliassime and Canada in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday.

It’s the first Davis Cup clash between the two nations and makes another sizeable North American obstacle for Czechia, which rallied from 1-2 down to defeat the United States, 3-2, in September and qualify for the Davis Cup Final 8.

Mensik beat Ben Shelton 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 to level Czechia with the USA and set the stage for Lehecka’s heroics on the blue hard court of Prague’s O2 Arena.

In the decisive singles, a calm Lehecka defeated Davis Cup debutant Learner Tien 6-3, 7-5 to clinch Czechia’s 3-2 triumph over the United States.

Lehecka said now the goal is capturing the Cup.

“What we experienced back home in Prague, a super tough tie against the USA, was probably the best feeling that I’ve ever experienced during a Davis Cup tie,” Lehecka said. “I think that the only thing that might come closer to that will be winning the whole thing.

“So that’s definitely something that we are really looking forward to, if we will have the chance to make it happen.”

Czechia’s women stars already captured the Billie Jean King Cup in September.

Linda Noskova out-dueled Elina Svitolina 6-3, 7-6(5) clinching Czechia’s 12th Billie Jean King Cup championship with a 2-0 triumph over Ukraine at Shenzhen Bay Sports Centre Arena, Shenzhen, China.

Wimbledon winner Noskova scored her eighth consecutive BJK Cup match win—she went 5-0 in the international team competition this season— leading Czechia to its first Billie Jean King Cup crown since 2018.

BJK super power Czechia boasts a commanding 12-1 record in BJK Cup Finals and have inspired the men in their Davis Cup quest.

Canadian standout Felix Auger-Aliassime is one of seven players competing in this week’s Davis Cup Final 8 to have played on a Davis Cup championship squad. The former US Open semifinalist said he’s ready for the main event.

“It’s special because it’s Davis Cup quarterfinals. That’s the main thing, the main event,” Auger-Aliassime said. “Whatever else is secondary. Tomorrow the priority is to play with the guys that are with me, by my side, focus on who is supporting me in this match, then try to win for them, try to win for myself and for them.”

The winner of Czechia v. Canada will advance to the semifinals on Friday, November 27th where it will face either three-time defending champion Italy or Korea for a spot in Sunday’s final.