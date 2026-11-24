Photo credit: Mathieu Forget

Tennis and photography fans can fly high in Paris this holiday season thanks to Mathieu Forget.

Artist Mathieu Forget, son of French tennis standout Guy Forget, has launched his Levitation photo exhibition open free of charge to the public in Paris.

In partnership with the City of Paris, Mathieu Forget presents a selection of iconic photographs on the railings surrounding the Tour Saint-Jacques. An open-air exhibition at the intersection of art and Parisian heritage.

“For more than a decade, Mathieu Forget has pursued the same quest: capturing that precise moment when the body leaves the ground. Dancer, photographer, and artistic director, he is both behind the camera and in front of it,” the City of Paris said in a statement. “Every frame is the result of real performance. No editing. No trickery. Only a fraction of a second during which the body seems suspended between fall and elevation.

“Through this exhibition, Mathieu Forget presents a selection of iconic photographs taken around the world. Each work reflects a constant search for movement, composition, and the relationship between the body and its environment.”

Mathieu Forget’s Levitation Photo Exhibition

November 17, 2026 – January 4, 2027

Tour Saint-Jacques railings

Opposite 88 Rue de Rivoli, 75004 Paris, France

Free admission · Open-air exhibition