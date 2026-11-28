Photo credit: Getty for World Tennis Davis Cup

A spirited Spanish Armada blew out Great Britain to return to the Davis Cup final today.

A streaking Carlos Alcaraz crushed Arthur Fery 6-2, 6-1 sealing Spain’s 2-0 sweep of surprise semifinalist Great Britain at the BolognaFiere.

Tenth-ranked Rafael Jodar staked Spain to a 1-0 lead with a 6-2, 7-5 victory over Cameron Norrie in today’s opening singles match, setting the stage for Alcaraz, who dismantled Fery for his 15th consecutive victory.

It is the second straight Davis Cup final for Spain, which will face three-time defending champion Italy in tomorrow’s final that’s a rematch of the 2025 Davis Cup final. Tennis Channel will air tomorrow’s Davis Cup final starting at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

“It’s a privilege for me. I’m just really happy and really proud to qualify Spain for the finals,” Alcaraz said in his on-court interview. “It’s the second straight final for us. It’s gonna be my first Davis Cup final. I’m gonna do whatever it takes to win.

“It’s something that I’ve been chasing for a really long time to give us a shot to be in the Davis Cup finals. The last day for our season. So I’m just really happy. I’m going to do it for Spain—-for my fellas, for everyone who is watching at home, everyone who came here to support us in the arena.

“So it’s gonna be a really important day for us and I’m just really happy to be a part of it.”

Empowered by his run to his maiden ATP Finals championship in Turin earlier this month, Alcaraz has posted an impressive 22-1 record since bowing to Ben Shelton in an epic early morning US Open quarterfinal that ended at 3:33 a.m.

Despite the black taping around his left thigh and white adhesive taping near his right knee Alcaraz moved fluidly and struck with startling finishing power in an all-court clinic.

In Captain David Ferrer’s final tie, Spain will play for a seventh Davis Cup championship—and first since 2019 when Rafael Nadal and Roberto Bautista Agut led Spain over Canada in the final.

Across the net, Italy rides a streak of 16 consecutive Davis Cup wins as it plays for a fifth Davis Cup, including a record-extending fourth straight Davis Cup.

World No. 3 Alcaraz is 2-0 lifetime vs. Italy’s Flavio Cobolli, including a 6-4, 6-1 dismissal at the ATP Finals in Turin earlier this month. The 6’3″ Jodar is 2-0 against Musetti, winning back-to-back hard-court matches in Washington, DC and the Canadian Open last August.

“I think it’s gonna be great,” Alcaraz said of the final. “We could see the atmosphere when Italy was playing it is insane every time I play against an Italian here in Italy. The atmosphere is amazing. I’m just really happy to see that match up.”

Today was a nightmare match-up for Fery as the swarming Spaniard overwhelmed him with power, depth and angle from the start.

A jittery Fery nudged a volley into net then slapped a double fault into net, gifting Alcaraz the break and a 2-0 lead.

Alcaraz clubbed crosscourt forehands, drawing the error to back up the break at love for a 3-0 lead after only nine minutes of play.

The two-time Stanford all-American Fery fought through a demanding near nine-minute service hold to get on the board after 21 minutes of play.

Eye-popping shot-making from all areas is an Alcaraz asset. The Spanish superstar showed it backpedaling for a forehand, Alcaraz crushed a down the line strike sealing a love hold for 4-1.

Conjuring emphatic offense from defensive spots on the court put the ATP Finals in command.

Wimbledon semifinalist Fery is skilled taking the ball early, but the weight of Alcaraz’s jolting drives often pushed the 5’9” Briton behind the baseline.

The Australian Open champion broke again for 5-1, but then broke himself, double faulting back the break in the seventh game.

Alcaraz repelled a serve-and-volley sliding a two-handed backhand pass crosscourt for double set point. Fery fought off both set points.

The Spaniard’s crackling returns came back deep biting at the Briton’s shoelaces as Alcaraz rattled out another set point.

Racing up to a net cord shot, Alcaraz softened a slick forehand dropper that helped him seal the set in 39 minutes.

“I tried to be focused I think he was hitting really hard, I had to be focused on the first balls,” Alcaraz said. “I think he wasn’t really consistent. He made a lot of mistakes, but I would say it’s thanks to my presence that he wanted to over play most of the time.

“I’m really happy I was focused, that I was there all the time playing my game, my style. I’m really happy about it and as I said I will do whatever it takes tomorrow. But today was a great feeling.”



Torching returns to create space, Alcaraz blazed a fiery forehand to break for a 2-0 second-set lead, inciting Captain Ferrer to leap from his seat applauding his charge’s effort.

Sliding into a stunning forehand drop volley, Alcaraz tightened the vise-grip of pressure in the sixth game cracking through his fifth break for a 5-1 lead.

When Fery pasted a backhand into net, Alcaraz wrapped a 72-minute thrashing on a three-game surge.

Rafael Jodar (ESP) d. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2, 7-5

Lashing flat strikes into the corners, Rafael Jodar staked Spain to a 1-0 lead today.

World No. 10 Jodar served 74 percent, played powerful first-strike tennis and defended his second serve with vigilance winning 10 of 13 points played on his second delivery.

“I think I stayed very consistent during the match,” Jodar said in his on-court interview. “I knew that Cameron is a very tough player in these conditions he’s always very difficult to play against.

“I think I did a great job today staying calm in the important moments and playing my game and staying aggressive.”

Jodar was in control up 6-2, 3-1, but Norrie hung tough.

In the eighth game, Jodar lost range on his flat forehand and Norrie made him pay. Drawing a series of forehand errors, Norrie broke back to level at 4-All.

The 20-year-old Spaniard came right back earning three break points in the ninth game. Norrie fought off all three, including an ace down the T to erase the third, and eventually held for 5-4.

By then, Norrie had saved seven of eight break points in the set.

Undaunted, Jodar banged a backhand crosscourt then drew a netted forehand to break back for a 6-5 second-set lead.

“I knew that Cam was going to fight until the end—that’s his spirit,” Jodar said. “So it was difficult at the end, but I’m happy with how I closed it out with a break. And then serving for the match I think I stayed very calm and played the points very free and aggressive.”

On his second match point, Jodar hit a short angle, Norrie nudged a backhand into net and the Spaniard closed the opening set in one hour, 32 minutes.

Washington, DC finalist Jodar improved to 3-0 in Davis Cup singles this season and credited outgoing captain David Ferrer with helping him maintain focus today.

“We are super lucky to have him on the bench,” Jodar said of Ferrer. “It’s unfortunately his last year as a captain for Spain, but we will try to get him the Davis Cup. There is still a long way to go…

“But it’s a pleasure for me to have him on the bench and all the advice he gives me. Every time, it helps to step on the court with confidence.”